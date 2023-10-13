Philadelphia police released surveillance video of one of the suspects wanted in the deadly shooting at Philadelphia International Airport on Friday night. One officer was killed and another was injured. An 18-year-old man was also shot and killed during the incident

In the video released by police, a man can be seen approaching a sliding glass door before running away.

Then, a black Dodge Durango is seen speeding out of what appears to be the parking garage before the video moves to the entrance of the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

The Dodge SUV backs up to where ambulances are lined up when the driver gets out of the car and can be seen pulling a person out of the back seat.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The driver leaves the person on the ground before driving away as ambulance workers approach.

This video shows at least one suspect wanted in connection to the shooting of two Philadelphia Police officers. It also shows the vehicle that the suspect(s) used to drop off a shooting victim at @ChildrensPhila. Call or Text 215-686-TIPS(8477) with info. Reward up to $148,000 pic.twitter.com/MWEzUB6Hcs — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) October 13, 2023

During a Friday afternoon press conference, 1st Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore revealed new details on the suspects involved in the shooting.

Vanore said at least four suspects fled the shooting in a stolen Dodge Durango. That Durango then dropped off an 18-year-old man, later identified as Jesús Hernán Madera Durán, of Camden, New Jersey, at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Durán was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later at 11:37 p.m.