Philadelphia

An officer was hurt in a crash while pursuing a stolen car in North Philly, police say

By Emily Rose Grassi

An officer is recovering after she was injured in a crash in North Philadelphia just around noon on Thursday, according to police.

The Philadelphia police officer was in pursuit of a stolen car when the crash happened on the 1900 block of West Wingohocking Street, officials said.

Skyforce10 was over the scene where a black SUV could be seen on its side as crews assessed the damage.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in stable condition.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

