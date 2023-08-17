An officer is recovering after she was injured in a crash in North Philadelphia just around noon on Thursday, according to police.

The Philadelphia police officer was in pursuit of a stolen car when the crash happened on the 1900 block of West Wingohocking Street, officials said.

Léelo en español aquí

Skyforce10 was over the scene where a black SUV could be seen on its side as crews assessed the damage.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in stable condition.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.