Officer Calls for People to Stay Home on Violent Sunday in Philly

Two people were killed while another was critically injured in three separate shootings in Philadelphia Sunday, prompting a commanding officer to call for an end to the violence and for people to stay home amid the coronavirus lockdowns in the city.

On Sunday, shortly before 4:30 p.m., a 22-year-old man was shot four times in the back, once in the torso and once in the right leg by an unidentified gunman on the 4700 block of Paschall Avenue. The victim was taken to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Less than two hours later, at 6:35 p.m., another 22-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest. He was taken to the Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 6:49 p.m.

Another shooting occurred earlier in the day around 3 p.m. on 49th and Pentridge streets. A 31-year-old man was shot several times throughout his body. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian where he is in critical but stable condition.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings.

With Philadelphia police officers also dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, Scott Drissel, commanding officer of the city’s 12th District, took to twitter to voice his frustrations with the continued violence in the city.

2 shootings in the 12th District today when people should be home! I really can’t comprehend what people don’t understand about this! Watch Netflix/tv/spend time with your loved ones. STAY HOME. Follow the directions of city, state and federal officials! Stop the foolish violence — Scott Drissel (@PPDScottDrissel) March 29, 2020

If you have information on any of the shootings, please call Philadelphia police.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.

