Following the deadly terrorist attack in New Orleans earlier this month, officials in Ocean City are reexamining safety measures to keep cars and trucks from driving onto the boards and other crowded areas.

When Ocean City Police Chief William Campbell saw the horrifying images from the attack, he told NBC10 that he immediately thought about the vulnerability of the residents in the popular Jersey Shore destination.

“Is the boardwalk a potential target?” William said." It absolutely is. It's a soft target.”

On New Year's Day, along crowded Bourbon Street, pedestrians were deliberately mowed down, and 14 people lost their lives. The rampage prompted Campbell and other officials to find better ways to safeguard the boardwalk, which also can be packed, especially during the summer -- including Asbury Avenue in downtown Ocean City.

“We want to make sure there never is a threat for something like that to happen," said Ocean City Council Member Jody Levchuck.

For years, the city has staggered police vehicles at certain boardwalk ramps to keep unauthorized traffic from driving up. But now, Campbell is considering blocking every access ramp with parked vehicles between 6th and 14th streets. There would still be enough room for bikers to ride on and off the boards.

“Everything's on the table at this point," Campbell added.

Ocean City native Adam Coste was among the dozens of people hurt in the New Orleans terror attack. The city's mayor noted the local connection at last week’s council meeting.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Adam and his family. I hear he’s on the road to recovery," Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian had said.

“Whether you live in Ocean City or you're here visiting. We have a responsibility as the police department to make it a safe environment," Campbell said.

The chief hopes to have a finalized plan in place by the summer.