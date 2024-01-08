NPS withdrawals plan to remove statue of William Penn from site of his Philadelphia home

The National Park Service (NPS) has withdrawn the review of a renovation plan that included the removal of the statue of William Penn from the site of his former Philadelphia home.

The NPS asked for input on the future for the park, located near the intersection of 2nd and Walnut Streets off Sansom Walk in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood, and they certainly received it -- at least online.

The online site where the public was supposed to provide comment on the Welcome Park proposal on Monday—the first day of a 14-day period where the NPS were going to receive public input on the plan.

By 6:30 p.m. Monday night, the NPS said the public comment period was closed.

"The preliminary draft proposal, which was released prematurely and had not been subject to a complete internal agency review, is being retracted. No changes to the William Penn statue are planned," the NPS said in a statement.

My team has been in contact with the Biden Administration throughout the day to correct this decision. I’m pleased Welcome Park will remain the rightful home of this William Penn statue — right here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Penn founded. https://t.co/awSTpcyrNp — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) January 8, 2024

A social media post noting the proposed renovations had thousands of comments on the plan. The majority of online opinion seemed to oppose the idea with commenters focusing on the part of the plan that mentioned the proposed removal of the William Penn statue from the site of his former Philadelphia home, the Slate Roof House.

You decided to remove the William Penn statue from the ONLY site in the city dedicated to the life and ideas of its founder? Because *some people* are uncomfortable with it? Absolutely shameful. https://t.co/YyVVXhy4oc pic.twitter.com/DI5ULzl9eR — JLaw (@yoopermomma) January 7, 2024

You’re removing the statue of William Penn - a paragon of religious liberty and self-government who influenced our U.S. Founding Fathers - from the site of his home in the city he founded.



Shame. Scrap this plan. — Taylor Morgan (@tlrdrkmrgn) January 7, 2024

I don’t see the purpose of removing the statue.



Perhaps there could be some sort of additional statue put in another area of the park that references Native American history in the area? — Misha Turtle Island 🐢 (@MishaFitton) January 7, 2024

In a statement on the plan, the NPS said the goal of the proposed renovations were intended to create "a more welcoming, accurate, and inclusive experience for visitors."

After the proposal was withdrawn the NPS said:

"The National Park Service (NPS) remains committed to rehabilitating Welcome Park as the nation prepares to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026. Upon completion of all the necessary internal reviews, the park looks forward to engaging in a robust public process to consider options for refurbishing the park in the coming years."

The park is located on the site of Penn's former home, it is also named for the ship, Welcome, which transported Penn to Philadelphia.

The design and construction of Welcome Park was funded by the Independence Historical Trust and was completed in 1982, notes the NPS in the statement.

The withdrawn plan to renovate the park, NPS officials said, was "developed in consultation with representatives of the indigenous nations of the Haudenosaunee, the Delaware Nation, Delaware Tribe of Indians, the Shawnee Tribe, and the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma."

The withdrawn proposal called for the William Penn statue and Slate Roof house model at the park to be removed and not reinstalled.

NBC10 This model of the Slate Roof House, William Penn's former home, would be removed as part of a proposal to renovate Welcome Park in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood.

NPS officials claimed the reimagined Welcome Park would maintain "certain aspects of the original design such as the street grid, the rivers and the east wall while adding a new planted buffer on three sides, and a ceremonial gathering space with circular benches."

NBC10 A timeline of William Penn's life would be removed as part of a proposed renovation plan for Welcome Park in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood.