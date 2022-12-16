Fire Tears Through Northeast Philly Home Causing Part to Collapse

A Northeast Philadelphia home partially collapsed while it burned Friday morning.

Firefighters rushed to the home along Welsh Road near Frankford Avenue in the Holmesburg section of the city before daybreak.

It wasn't immediately known if anyone was hurt.

NBC10's cameras captured images of a burned out structure -- much of it collapsed.

This story is developing and will be updated.

