Firefighters extinguished a large building fire in North Philadelphia early Saturday morning.

The fire started a little after 2:30 a.m. at a building located at Germantown Ave and N. 13th St.

Fire Under Control 03-02-2024 04:08:11 - 13th street and Germantown avenue — PFD Alerts (@PFDalerts) March 2, 2024

It is unclear what type of building it is that caught fire. No injuries were reported.

