NJ residents asked to limit water usage due to river ice build-up

Officials at the Trenton Water Works have issued a limit-water-use advisory after the build-up of ice in the Delaware River has caused the utility company to shutter a treatment plant.

In a statement on social media, the company said on Wednesday evening that ice build-up in the Delaware River has caused them to shut down a water treatment plant along Route 29 in Trenton, NJ.

"We have taken this action because ice build-up in the Delaware River, TWW's raw water source, has impacted our water filtration plant operations on Route 29 South in Trenton," said Michael Walker, chief of communications and public outreach for the Trenton Water Works, in a statement. "The plant is offline, and we are relying on the Pennington Avenue Reservoir and an emergency interconnection with New Jersey American Water that we have activated."

The company said that there are no issues with water quality -- "The water is safe to drink and of high quality," they said in a statement -- but, they are asking residents to limit water usage until they can get the filtration plant back online.

Customers and service-area residents with questions the water usage advisory are asked to call the Trenton Water Work's Office of Communications and Public Outreach at (609) 989-3033.