NJ Mom Found Dead in Tenn. After She, Baby Abducted, Family Says

A mother who was allegedly abducted alongside her 2-year-old son, triggering an Amber Alert in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, has been found dead in Tennessee, her family said.

The body of Yasmine Uray, 24, was found in Tennessee, where authorities also safely located her baby, Uray's mother told NBC4 New York. The suspected abductor is the boy's father, Tyler Rios, who was arrested in the city of Monterey, where police found his son.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"This is probably the hardest few days of our lives," Karen Uray said. "[Sebastian is] happy, he's playing right now. He's obviously confused, asking for mommy."

Sebastian Rios and his mother were reported missing Friday, with authorities canceling the Amber Alert after finding the boy early Saturday.

Karen Uray told NBC4 that her daughter suffered a violent past with Rios.

"I would like to say that it's something we never thought would happen but when you live with a child that's going through a domestic violence relationship for a long time, it is something you learn to know it's going to happen at some point. You always hope it isn't, you always pray that it isn't," Karen Uray said.

Charges are pending against Tyler Rios, who is awaiting extradition to New Jersey.