NJ mayor faces judge on corruption charge amid ongoing plea talks

Clark Mayor Sal Bonaccorso has also been recorded in the past making racist and sexist comments for which he later apologized

By Jonathan Dienst and Courtney Copenhagen

Clark, New Jersey Mayor Sal Bonaccorso appeared in a Union County courtroom Wednesday where the judge said plea talks were ongoing.  

Bonaccorso is charged with corruption for allegedly using taxpayer money and Clark employees to assist with his private landscaping business. He is also accused of removing oil tanks without a license.  

The longtime Clark mayor has denied wrongdoing and was recently re-elected to another term.

Bonaccorso left court Wednesday without comment. Part of any plea deal with the State Attorney General’s office would likely include Bonaccorso resigning from office. 

Clark resident and attorney Michael Schulman, who ran against Bonaccorso, was in court. Afterwards Schulman voiced concern that there are additional delays in a case involving the Mayor still in office who is charged with corruption.

We want justice. We want justice served swiftly.  Everyday this happens, Clark residents are suffering and paying the price,” said Shulman.

Bonaccorso has been controversial for years.  In addition to public corruption allegations, he has been recorded making racist comments about minorities and sexist comments about women police officers.  After NBC New York aired recordings of Bonaccorso’s offensive comments, he publicly apologized.

Bonaccorso (R) has been in office for a quarter century and to date has fought repeated calls for him to resign. 

Judge Lisa Walsh said all parties are due back in court Jan. 10 where she said there could be an update on the plea negotiations.

