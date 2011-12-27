New Laws for Teen Drivers Start Today

The three main reasons for the changes are more road training, to ease distractions and improve seatbelt safety.

New requirements and restrictions are going into effect for teenage drivers in Pennsylvania.

A new law goes into effect Tuesday that increases the amount of behind the wheel training required for young drivers. They now must have 65 hours of behind-the-wheel practice -- up from 50 hours. The law requires that 10 hours of the time must be clocked at night and five hours must be during bad weather.

The law also says a teen driver can only carry one nonfamily passenger for the first six months after getting a junior driver's license. After six months, he or she can transport up to three passengers younger than 18 who aren't immediate family members.

