New Laws for Teen Drivers Start Today

New requirements and restrictions are going into effect for teenage drivers in Pennsylvania.



A new law goes into effect Tuesday that increases the amount of behind the wheel training required for young drivers. They now must have 65 hours of behind-the-wheel practice -- up from 50 hours. The law requires that 10 hours of the time must be clocked at night and five hours must be during bad weather.



The law also says a teen driver can only carry one nonfamily passenger for the first six months after getting a junior driver's license. After six months, he or she can transport up to three passengers younger than 18 who aren't immediate family members.