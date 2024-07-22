Man accused of decapitating seagull at the Jersey Shore

A man faces animal cruelty charges after he allegedly decapitated a seagull at the Jersey Shore.

On July 6, 2024, police responded to Morey’s Piers on 2501 Boardwalk Avenue in North Wildwood, New Jersey, for a reported animal cruelty incident.

Witnesses told police that a man, later identified as 29-year-old Franklin Zeigler of Cape May, New Jersey, had decapitated a seagull. During the investigation, Zeigler was irate and uncooperative with officers in connection to an unrelated incident, police said.

Zeigler was then arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. After a subsequent investigation involving a Humane Law Enforcement officer as well as statements from witnesses, Zeigler was also charged with animal cruelty, police said.

Zeigler was placed on a summons and released pending a future court date.

If you have any information on the ongoing investigation, please call North Wildwood Police at 609-522-2411. You can also provide an anonymous tip by texting “TIP NWPD” and your message to 888777.