Police in New Jersey are asking for witnesses to come forward after a teenager was left seriously hurt while riding their bicycle on Wednesday.

Officers with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department were called to the scene of a crash near Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road just before 5 p.m., officials said.

44-year-old Francis Kelly, of Atlantic City, was driving a 2021 Ford Tow Truck northbound on Ocean Heights Avenue when the vehicle hit a 15-year-old who was riding their bicycle, police said.

The teen suffered traumatic injuries from the crash, according to police. They were treated by first responders at the scene before being taken by helicopter to Cooper Hospital for further treatment.

Traffic was detoured for over an hour as officials investigated, police said.

Detectives with the Traffic Safety Unit are investigating the incident and are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the Egg Harbor Township Traffic Safety Unit at 609-926-2641.