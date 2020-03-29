New Castle County Launches 8 Drive-Through Wi-Fi Hotspots for Residents

Officials in New Castle County, Delaware, will launch eight complimentary drive-through Wi-Fi hotspots for residents on Monday.

“Wi-Fi is a growing necessity, whether you use it for school, email, or social media, and this will better serve communities who don’t have internet access at home, who are working with limited data plans, and especially students who need to be online to stay connected to their teachers,” New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer.

Officials said Wi-Fi users must stay inside their vehicles while using the hotspots. They also said the hotspots would be deactivated if the users didn’t practice social distancing while using it.

The hotspots will be at the following locations starting Monday, March 30:

NCC Government Center (87 Reads Way, New Castle 19720)

NCC Gilliam Building (77 Reads Way, New Castle 19720)

Garfield Park PAL (26 Karlyn Dr, New Castle DE 19720)

Banning Park Maintenance Base (102 Middleboro Rd, Wilmington, 19804)

Kimberton Police Academy (201 Kimberton Drive, Newark 19713)

EMS Base 5 Parking Lot (North Broad Street, Middletown)

Kirkwood Library (6000 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, DE)