A man who was armed with a machete was shot while confronting a burglar who was targeting his neighbor and relative in North Philadelphia early Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at 3:49 a.m. along the 2000 block of North Bodine Street.

Police said the 56-year-old man noticed the air conditioner unit had been pulled from the window of the home of his neighbor and relative. The 56-year-old man and other neighbors then went to the home to investigate, police said. They then spotted a burglar exiting through the front door of the home, according to investigators.

The 56-year-old man, who was armed with a machete, then confronted the burglar, police said. The burglar then pulled out a gun and opened fire, shooting the 56-year-old man in the stomach.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is currently in critical condition. Police have not released a detailed description of the suspect, only saying he appeared to be in his early 20s and was last seen headed west on Berks Street.

Police also said the homeowner was inside the house during the incident but was sleeping the entire time.

The incident was one of three shootings that occurred within a two-hour span early Wednesday morning in North Philadelphia.