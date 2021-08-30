NBC10 Presents “Race in Philly: Education” on Tuesday, Aug. 31

NBC10 will air “Race in Philly: Education,” a 30-minute, news special in partnership with The Philadelphia Tribune on Tuesday, August 31, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Hosted by NBC10 anchors Jacqueline London and Jim Rosenfield, the program will examine the role race plays in our nation’s education system and the impacts of virtual learning on students. It will also explore funding and academic developments, an analysis of public versus private schools, and feature an investigation into school discipline rates. Race in Philly is an ongoing series of news specials designed to advance the conversation about social injustice and racial disparities.

The show will feature various local news stories, including:

How virtual learning exposed the haves and the have-nots regarding internet and technology access;

The results of the state of Pennsylvania offering parents the ability to have their child repeat a grade in response to the virtual learning environment;

A look into school discipline rates in the Greater Philadelphia area and whether students of color are disproportionately impacted;

A spotlight on the “Fair Funding Formula” and the potential impacts on urban school districts in the state of Pennsylvania;

An analysis of critical race theory and the controversy behind it; and

The distinction between public versus private schools and how the pandemic has affected enrollment.

“Race in Philly: Education” will be livestreamed on NBC10.com and the free NBC10 app. It will also be available for streaming on demand via the NBC10 app on Roku and Apple TV. NBC10 will re-air “Race in Philly: Education,” at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 5.