Coroner Called to Scene of Main Line House Fire

The coroner's office was called to the charred remains of a Main Line home that caught fire overnight.

The fire broke out in a home near the intersection of Hampden and Windsor avenues early Thursday.

A lot of smoke could be seen coming through the roof of the house. Firefighters appeared to have gotten the flames under control before daybreak.

Later in the morning, Montgomery County dispatchers said the coroner's office was called to the scene.

This wasn't the only fire in the region overnight. Flames also tore through a home on Este Avenue, near South 77th Street, in Philadelphia's Eastwick section. It was unclear if anyone was hurt in the blaze.

Both fires remained under investigation Thursday.