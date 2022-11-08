N.J. Election Results: Jeff Van Drew Re-Elected To South Jersey Seat in Congress

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R) has won re-election in New Jersey's Second Congressional District, NBC News projects.

Van Drew, a former Democrat who switched parties amid former President Donald Trump's impeachment proceedings in early 2020, defeated challenger Tim Alexander to retain his seat.

Van Drew originally won the 2nd District as a Democrat, assuming office in 2019. His district encompasses all of Cape May, Cumberland, Salem, and Atlantic Counties, plus portions of four other counties in South Jersey.