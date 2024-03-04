Black Eyed Peas join Musikfest 2024 lineup

Bethlehem music festival Musikfest has announced the addition of the Black Eyed Peas to its 11-day lineup, the festival announced Monday.

The Black Eyed Peas will take the Musikfest stage on Aug. 8, the festival's seventh day. The festival includes more than 500 free performances across 16 stages located throughout the City of Bethlehem. Main performances will take place from Aug. 2-11, with a special preview night scheduled for Aug. 1.

The Black Eyed Peas -- the Los Angeles-based hip-hop trio of will.i.am, Apl.deAp, and Taboo -- are the eighth headliner scheduled for the festival, joining Shinedown, Jowell & Randy, Old Dominion, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Big Time Rush, Ludacris and ZZ Top.

Tickets to headline shows will range from $39 to $109, while other stages will be free to enjoy. Those artists are yet to be named.

A record-breaking 1.3 million people attended Musikfest in 2023. The festival included headliners like AJR, G-Eazy, Dan + Shay, Walker Hayes, Goo Goo Dolls, Maren Morris and Train, as well as almost 500 other performers across the 11-day festival.

The Black Eyed Peas have racked up three Billboard number one hits with releases 'I Gotta Feeling," "Boom Boom Pow," and "Imma Be." The group went on hiatus in 2010 but came back in 2018 with "Masters of the Sun Vol. 1."

The trio has had 10 top 10 hits and 19 total songs land on the Billboard Hot 100 list and have earned six Grammy awards.

Tickets to Musikfest will go on sale March 5 at 10 a.m. for ArtsQuest members and March 8 at 10 a.m. for the general public at Musikfest.org.

"Steel Terrace" tickets that include dinner, drinks and a dessert at private tables under a covered tent will also be available. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m.