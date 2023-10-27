Multiple people have been hurt in a crash in Bucks County, according to officials.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Friday evening at the corner of Tyburn Road and New Falls Road in Falls Township, Bucks County Radio said.

Léelo en español aquí

Skyforce10 was over the scene shortly after the incident where fire crews could be seen with police officers.

What looks to be a van was crashed into the trees off of the road. An SUV is seen in the middle of the road's intersection with the driver's side headlight smashed in.

Multiple police cars are on scene along with at least two ambulances.

Traffic is being directed around the crash site.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.