Motorcyclist Strikes Pennsylvania State Trooper in Chester County

A Pennsylvania State Trooper is recovering after he was struck by a motorcyclist in Chester County, Tuesday morning.

Troopers responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a horse and buggy at 6:19 a.m. on 5th Street and Little Elk Creek Road in East Nottingham Township.

As they investigated the crash around 8 a.m., another trooper, who was wearing a high visibility reflective vest, was directing traffic at the intersection when he was struck by a motorcyclist, police said.

Both the trooper as well as the motorcyclist, identified as 33-year-old Eugenio Ortiz Perez-Bard, were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said Perez-Bard had a suspended driver’s license and was operating the motorcycle carelessly at the time of the crash. He was charged with accidents involving injury while not licensed, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, careless driving and several other summary violations.

An arrest warrant for Perez-Bard will be served once he’s medically cleared, police said.

The trooper, meanwhile, is in stable condition.