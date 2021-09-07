Pennsylvania

Motorcyclist Strikes Pennsylvania State Trooper in Chester County

The trooper is currently in stable condition.

By David Chang

A Pennsylvania State Trooper is recovering after he was struck by a motorcyclist in Chester County, Tuesday morning. 

Troopers responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a horse and buggy at 6:19 a.m. on 5th Street and Little Elk Creek Road in East Nottingham Township. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

As they investigated the crash around 8 a.m., another trooper, who was wearing a high visibility reflective vest, was directing traffic at the intersection when he was struck by a motorcyclist, police said. 

Both the trooper as well as the motorcyclist, identified as 33-year-old Eugenio Ortiz Perez-Bard, were taken to the hospital for treatment. 

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

SEPTA 3 hours ago

L Lines and B Lines? SEPTA Proposes New Signage and Name Changes

New Jersey 1 hour ago

Man Found Dead Behind Store in Mount Holly, NJ

Police said Perez-Bard had a suspended driver’s license and was operating the motorcycle carelessly at the time of the crash. He was charged with accidents involving injury while not licensed, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, careless driving and several other summary violations.

An arrest warrant for Perez-Bard will be served once he’s medically cleared, police said. 

The trooper, meanwhile, is in stable condition. 

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaChester Countymotorcyclestate trooperEast Nottingham Township
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us