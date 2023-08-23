The mothers of the two children who were hit and killed by an Amtrak train in Chester, Pa. on April 29 have filed a lawsuit against the transportation company.

The families and their attorney Emeka Igwe are expected to speak at a press conference on Wednesday at 1 p.m. near the scene of the incident, 620 Engle Street.

The lawsuit states that the children, 12-year-old Ah’Yir Womack and 9-year-old Jahaad Atkinson, were only able to gain access to the tracks through a large hole in the fencing surrounding the tracks.

The complaint, filed on July 27, states that Amtrak is responsible for building, repairing and maintaining said fencing and that it was common practice for children to walk through the hole to gain access to the nearby playground at Memorial Park.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

On Saturday, April 29, Womack and Atkinson were among a group of children who walked through the hole in the fence onto the tracks, witnesses told us in April.

The complaint states that Amtrak is in possession of video that allegedly captured the children being hit by the train.

“Amtrak knew or had reason to know that children and adults were likely to trespass on the train tracks in this area of its land because they erected fencing which would prevent children from walking onto the tracks,” the complaint says. “As such, Amtrak knew or should have known that lack of such a fence would pose an unreasonable risk of death and/or a serious bodily injury to those children.”

In April Amtrak released a statement confirming that one of their trains came in contact with multiple people "trespassing on Amtrak-owned tracks in Delaware County, Penn."

"These incidents can affect everyone involved—those who are injured or die and their families, our train crews, and our passengers. They also serve as critical reminders about the importance of obeying the law and of exercising extreme caution around railroad tracks and crossings," Amtrak also said in its statement in April.

A candlelight vigil was held for the two young lives lost on Friday, May 5 at Memorial Park in Chester, Pa.