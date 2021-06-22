Man, Teen Die in Montgomery County House Fire, Woman Hurt

An early morning fire in a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, home left a man and a teenager dead and injured a third person, officials said.

Pottstown firefighters said the smoky blaze in the twin East Fifth Street home was reported at about 2:30 a.m. Monday and the victims were found on the second floor, according to the Pottstown Mercury.

Fire Chief Frank Hand said a man in his 50s and a 14-year-old youth were killed. A third person, who descried as a woman also in her 50s, was taken to the burn unit at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Hand said the cause of the blaze hadn't yet been determined but it appears to have been accidental and probably started on the first floor.