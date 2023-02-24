Montco DA Claims Fentanyl, Heroin Found in THC Gummies

Gummy candies sold at tobacco shops in Montgomery County have, allegedly, been found to have a more in them than the advertised THC -- the main psychoactive compound in marijuana.

Local law enforcement officials claim that tests of some Strictly Delta brand gummy candies have been found to include fentanyl and heroin after two people allegedly overdosed on the gummies.

On Friday, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele joined Whitpain Township Police Chief Kenneth Lawson, Montgomery Township Police Chief Scott Bendig and Hatfield Township Police Chief William Tierney to display some of the “Delta 8 THC 600 MG Happy Cubes” -- which they said were sold at Tobacco Hut stores in Montgomery County and have allegedly already caused two overdoses in the county.

“Individuals should not consume any flavors of these Strictly Delta brand of CBD gummies. If anyone has any of these gummies, do not eat them. We need to get the word out that some of these packages contain deadly drugs -- fentanyl and heroin,” said Steele, in a statement. “We don’t yet know whether other items from the stores contain deadly drugs. Testing is ongoing. We also don’t know if this is a widespread issue but we are working with law enforcement at the local, state and federal levels to ascertain that.”

Both individuals who had overdosed, law enforcement officials said, have since recovered.

Police said they found illegal narcotics in two flavors of “Delta 8 THC 600 MG Happy Cubes” -- Juicy Pineapple and Blueberry Lemonade. Juicy Pineapple tested positive for fentanyl, while the Blueberry Lemonade tested positive for heroin, fentanyl and methyl fentanyl, officers claim.

On Thursday night, law enforcement officials reported that they executed search warrants on all Tobacco Hut stores in Montgomery County and all packages of Strictly Delta brand of “Delta 8 THC 600 MG Happy Cubes” were seized by law enforcement.

Testing these items, officials said, again found the presence of fentanyl.

But, officers also warned that “Urb Extrax” and “Packwoods Coned,” which were other items offered for sale have also been found to contain fentanyl.