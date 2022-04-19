Philadelphia

Mistrial in Case of City Councilman Charged with Corruption

Kenyatta Johnson and his wife, political consultant Dawn Chavous, had been charged with accepting bribes.

The federal corruption trial of Philadelphia Councilman Kenyatta Johnson and his wife, political consultant Dawn Chavous, ended in a mistrial Tuesday afternoon.

A jury had deliberated for several days, but said Monday that they were deadlocked. Tuesday at about 5 p.m., the judge declared a mistrial.

Johnson and Chavous were charged with allegedly accepting bribes in exchange for political favors and influencing the work of Philadelphia city business.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Their defense attorneys argued that the work Chavous did as a consultant was honest, and Johnson's political decisions as a councilman were not influenced by outside agencies or businesses.

Johnson is in his third term on Council following two terms as a state representative. He is the second councilman to be on trial in recent months.

Former Councilman Bobby Henon, who resigned from Council in February, was convicted along with union boss John "Johnny Doc" Dougherty following a federal corruption trial last year.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia City CouncilKENYATTA JOHNSON
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us