Mistrial in Case of City Councilman Charged with Corruption

The federal corruption trial of Philadelphia Councilman Kenyatta Johnson and his wife, political consultant Dawn Chavous, ended in a mistrial Tuesday afternoon.

A jury had deliberated for several days, but said Monday that they were deadlocked. Tuesday at about 5 p.m., the judge declared a mistrial.

Judge grants mistrial in Johnson case - tells jury “You have failed to reach a verdict but you have not failed” and thanks them for service — Lauren Mayk (@Laurenjmayk) April 19, 2022

Johnson and Chavous were charged with allegedly accepting bribes in exchange for political favors and influencing the work of Philadelphia city business.

Their defense attorneys argued that the work Chavous did as a consultant was honest, and Johnson's political decisions as a councilman were not influenced by outside agencies or businesses.

Johnson is in his third term on Council following two terms as a state representative. He is the second councilman to be on trial in recent months.

Former Councilman Bobby Henon, who resigned from Council in February, was convicted along with union boss John "Johnny Doc" Dougherty following a federal corruption trial last year.