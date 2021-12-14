Wawa

Missing 1940s Wedding Ring Found at Wawa Creates Odd ‘Cold Case' Near Philly

A missing wedding ring from the late 1940s found at a Wawa (Yes, a Wawa) is at the center of an unusual “cold case” in Delaware County.

The Upper Providence Township Police Department said it took possession of a silver men’s wedding band last week that was found at a Wawa located at 1260 N. Providence Road.

“The wedding band is inscribed with two sets of initials and an older wedding date of 10-2-48,” the police department wrote in a Facebook post with photos of the ring.

In order to close this “cold case file" and claim the ring, the department said that “you will have to provide the initials.”

Authorities are encouraging anyone who may have lost a wedding ring to contact them at (610) 566-8445.

