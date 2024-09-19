Metallica set for 2 Philly shows when M72 World Tour continues in 2025

After spending the last year on tour in support of their 2023 album, 72 Seasons, Metallica isn't ready to pack it up and will be continuing the tour next year.

And, this time, they are coming to Philly.

As organizers announced on Thursday, the upcoming tour dates will feature four additional bands -- Pantera, Limp Bizkit, Suicidal Tendencies and Ice Nine Kills -- along with continuing the band's No Repeat Weekend tradition that will see entirely different opening acts and set lists at back-to-back shows.

The tour kicks off in April of next year and will stop in Philly for two shows at Lincoln Financial Field on May 23 and May 25, 2025.

Tickets go on stale starting next Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 at 10 a.m.

Along with the pair of shows in the City of Brotherly Love, organizers said that next year will mark the band's first shows in Nashville in five years -- on May 1 and 3, 2025 -- as well as Metallica's first shows in Tampa, Fla. in 15 years, to be held on June 6 and 8, 2025.

Metallica will also play hometown shows in California's Bay Area when they perform on June 20 and 22, 2025 in Santa Clara.

Also, the band will stop at a pair of college football stadiums -- in Syracuse, NY and in Blacksburg, Va. -- as part of next year's tour dates.

Organizers said that the M72 World Tour’s 2025 itinerary will also include two festival headlines -- the first being the opening night of the run April 12 at Sick New World at the Las Vegas Festival Ground.

And, then, on May 9 and 11, the band will mark a festival/No Repeat Weekend combo as Metallica will perform two headline sets at Sonic Temple at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Additionally, M72 2025 will see Metallica’s long-awaited return to Australia and New Zealand.

Stay tuned to https://www.metallica.com/ for further announcements.

Fan club ticket pre-sales begin on Sept. 23, 2024 at 10 a.m.

For further information, enhanced experiences, travel packages and more, go to https://metallica.lnk.to/M72WorldTour2025

Here's a full list of stops that Metallica has scheduled for next year's tour:

April 12 - Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World @ Las Vegas Festival Grounds

April 19 - Syracuse, NY - JMA Wireless Dome *

April 24 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre *

April 26 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre +

May 1 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium *

May 3 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium +

May 7 - Blacksburg, VA - Lane Stadium *

May 9 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple @ Historic Crew Stadium

May 11 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple @ Historic Crew Stadium

May 23 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field +

May 25 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field *

May 28 - Landover, MD - Northwest Stadium *

May 31 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium *

June 3 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium *

June 6 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium +

June 8 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium *

June 14 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium *

June 20 - Santa Clara, CA - Levi's Stadium +

June 22 - Santa Clara, CA - Levi's Stadium *

June 27 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High +

June 29 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High *

Shows marked with a "*" will include Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies as supporting bands.

Shows marked with a "+" will include Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills as supporting bands.