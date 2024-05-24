Jersey Shore

Memories in Margate reopens with odes to former owner Jerry Blavat

The Margate, New Jersey, nightclub at Amherst and North Madison avenues is open again for the summer of 2024

By NBC10 Staff

A landmark of nightlife at the Jersey Shore is reborn in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Memories in Margate had its official grand reopening Thursday as the people behind the renovated hot spot at Amherst and North Madison avenues cut the blue ribbon.

The inside of the nightclub underwent renovations. It now features an updated décor, including a new video wall and a new area that pays tribute to the former owner, the late Jerry “The Geator With the Heater” Blavat.

Memories had been closed since September 2022. Blavat's estate sold it to new owners after the legendary DJ’s death.

