A beloved staple in southern New Jersey is closing after 85 years.

The building that houses McMillan's Bakery is up for sale.

Known for its creme donut, McMillan's opened in 1939 and has been a family-run business ever since.

The owners of the bakery took to social media to announce the impending closure and explained that there is no set closing date just yet.

The bakery's leadership hopes to stay open through the upcoming holiday season.

The building also has two apartments above the bakery. Earlier today, the listing on LoopNet said the building was going for $1.3 million.