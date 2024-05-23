NJ woman indicted in 81-year-old man's stabbing, beating death in his home

A 75-year-old Mays Landing woman accused of stabbing and beating an 81-year-man to death earlier this year faces murder charges.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday, May 23, 2024, that Eileen Bright was indicted Wednesday in the March murder of 81-year-old Gary Johnson in his Mays Landing, New Jersey, home.

Officials said at the time that Johnson was found dead by a nurse in his home along Lewis Drive just before 5:40 p.m. on March 31.

According to police officials, Johnson had suffered multiple wounds to his head and body. The South Regional Medical Examiner's Office found Johnson's manner of death to have been due to blunt force trauma and multiple stab wounds.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Bright has remained in custody at the Atlantic County Justice Facility, officials said. It was unclear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.