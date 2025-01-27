Mayor Parker set to sign bill to bring speed cameras to more Philly streets

Speed cameras could be coming to Frankford, Baltimore and West Hunting Park avenues -- and other roadways -- as Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker is expected to sign a bill on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, that would approve the installation of the devices.

On Monday, at 10 a.m., the mayor is expected to sign a bill -- that was passed by City Council back in December -- that would permit the installation of speed cameras along State Route 13 -- which, among other roadways, runs along Frankford Avenue to Roosevelt Boulevard to West Hunting Park Avenue to Baltimore Avenue in Philadelphia -- anywhere in the city between Bucks and Delaware counties.

Though, as noted in the bill, any location selected for a speed camera would need to be listed on the website for the Philadelphia Parking Authority.

City officials have not said when they hope to begin to install and operate cameras along State Route 13, but, they have said that, since 2020, speed cameras have been in place along Roosevelt Boulevard and have "reduced speeding violations on the corridor by 95% and pedestrian-involved crashes have been reduced by 50% since the cameras were put in place."

Speed cameras are also expected to be brought to Broad Street early this year.