Massive wooden trolls are coming to the Philadelphia Zoo

Giant trolls will soon be stomping into Philadelphia.

On Thursday, the Philadelphia Zoo announced artist Thomas Dambo’s "Trolls: Save the Humans" traveling exhibition is making its East Coast debut next month.

The exhibit will feature six folklore-inspired trolls that are made from repurposed wood all designed to inspire humans to take better care of nature.

The trolls range up to 15 feet tall and will be located throughout the Zoo's 42-acre campus.

“As the region’s foremost conservation and education destination, we are excited to welcome these enormous Trolls to the Zoo and have them help us tell the story of how we can all make a difference for the planet,” Director of Marketing Patrick McMaster said in a news release. “Thomas Dambo’s Trolls can be found around the world in some of the most beautiful places in nature, and we’re honored to have the Zoo be their next destination.”

The trolls coming to the Philadelphia Zoo will include:

Ronja Redeye: The Trolls’ fearless leader ready to welcome guests to the Philadelphia Zoo. Her mission is to encourage guests to rethink ways to minimize trash.

Rosa Sunfinger: The Troll with a green thumb. She wants guests to find ways to renew the habitats around them and plant native plants wherever they can to create habitats for pollinators.

Sofus Lotus: The Troll who loves to listen. He likes to get down on the ground to hear the sounds of all wild things. His mission is to inspire guests to reconnect and learn from nature.

Ibbi Pip: The Troll in charge of finding new uses for old things. Her passion is reusing old wood to create birdhouses, providing a home for these animals to feel safe and raise their chicks.

Kamma Can: The Troll who’s a pro at recycling. She created her beautiful jewelry from plastic that would otherwise pollute wild places.

Basse Buller: The Troll who refuses to give up on protecting the planet. He’s on a mission to motivate guests to refuse the habits humans have that hurt nature.

You can see the trolls from Feb.1 through April 15. The exhibition is included in admission to the Zoo.

If you would like to purchase tickets visit philadelphiazoo.org.