Looking for a day of shopping and relaxation?

On May 4th the Dragonfly Forest will host Martinis and Makeovers at Saks Fifth Avenue, 2 Bala Plaza, Bala Cynwd, P.A.



From 5:30pm to 8:00pm women can enjoy delicious martinis, hors d'oeuvres, cupcakes, and chocolates while shopping, and getting makeovers. Guests will be provided with a 15% off shopping pass at Saks Fifth Avenue that includes cosmetics and some exclusions. Andrea Baldeck will also be showcasing her fine art photography.

The Dragonfly Forest will kick off its 6th summer season. It was founded in 2002, serving over 1,300 campers to date.The camp is for kids who suffer from autism, 22Q deletion, sickle cell disease, hemophilia, and persistent asthma and respiratory problems. As the hot summer days arrive, this camp gives kids the opportunity to enjoy traditional camp activities such as: swimming, boating, talent shows, contests and much more.



All proceeds will go to Dragonfly Forest for art supplies, and other camp gear. Tickets for this event range from $35.00 to $100.00. For more information visit Dragonfly Forest.