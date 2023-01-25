New Jersey

Police in Standoff With Armed Woman at NJ Apartment Building

By Dan Stamm

Police outside an apartment building
Police descended on a South Jersey apartment building after they said a possibly armed woman barricaded herself in an apartment following an overnight argument with a neighbor.

The incident played out in the apartment complex off South Lenola Road in Maple Shade, Burlington County.

Maple Shade police said officers were first called to the high-rise apartment building due to an altercation between two neighbors. One woman threatened a neighbor with a handgun and then retreated back to her apartment, investigators said.

A standoff ensued as police negotiators tried to talk the woman into surrendering.

No word yet on any possible injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated.

