Police in Standoff With Armed Woman at NJ Apartment Building

Police descended on a South Jersey apartment building after they said a possibly armed woman barricaded herself in an apartment following an overnight argument with a neighbor.

The incident played out in the apartment complex off South Lenola Road in Maple Shade, Burlington County.

Maple Shade police said officers were first called to the high-rise apartment building due to an altercation between two neighbors. One woman threatened a neighbor with a handgun and then retreated back to her apartment, investigators said.

A standoff ensued as police negotiators tried to talk the woman into surrendering.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

No word yet on any possible injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated.