Man Wielding Needle Robs Philadelphia Wawa

Surveillance video shows a needle-wielding man robbing a Wawa store in Port Richmond over the weekend, Philadelphia police say.

The man used a needle as he demanded cash from the clerk at the Wawa on Richmond Street off of Allegheny Avenue, police said. It happened just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Wanted: Suspect for Commercial Robbery in the 24th District [VIDEO] https://t.co/mfXPoDczlK pic.twitter.com/Htl0dQL9mC — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) November 29, 2022

It’s not clear what the man says, but the video shows him pointing the needle in the direction of the cashier, who then hands over an unknown amount of cash.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

There were no injuries to store employees, police said.

Detectives want to hear from anyone who believes they may know the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-3243/3244.