Man Wielding Needle Robs Philadelphia Wawa

The man used a needle as he demanded cash from the clerk at the Wawa on Richmond Street off of Allegheny Avenue, police said

By Christine Mattson

Surveillance video shows a needle-wielding man robbing a Wawa store in Port Richmond over the weekend, Philadelphia police say.

The man used a needle as he demanded cash from the clerk at the Wawa on Richmond Street off of Allegheny Avenue, police said. It happened just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

It’s not clear what the man says, but the video shows him pointing the needle in the direction of the cashier, who then hands over an unknown amount of cash.

There were no injuries to store employees, police said.

Detectives want to hear from anyone who believes they may know the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-3243/3244.

PhiladelphiaPORT RICHMOND
