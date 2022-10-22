Man Who Died After Car Went Into Bucks County Creek ID'd

Authorities have identified a 56-year-old man who died after crashing his car into a creek in Bucks County.

Michael Allan Fisher died after his SUV went into the Neshaminy Creek shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday, the Bucks County Coroner’s Office said Saturday. His death was ruled an accidental drowning.

Bristol Township police said Fisher had been driving west from Croydon and hit two cars as he passed through an intersection.

Police said the Jeep then clipped the side of a home in Bensalem and likely entered the creek from a boat ramp behind the house. The SUV submerged and drifted under the Bristol Pike bridge.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Witnesses said they saw the SUV go into the water, but never saw anyone get out.

Search teams located the red Jeep under the water and pulled it out around noon. Fisher was found dead inside, police said.