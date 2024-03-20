Police arrested a man accused of using a tow truck to steal at least seven vehicles throughout Philadelphia and selling them to a scrapyard.

Lamar Miller, 44, is charged with seven counts of auto theft, receiving stolen property and possessing an instrument of crime.

Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith of the Major Crimes Unit said the investigation began on Nov. 9, 2023, when police received a report of a stolen vehicle. Surveillance video showed the victim’s 2001 Honda Accord being stolen as well as a tow truck being operated in the same area.

Investigators determined the tow truck belonged to Miller. Captain Smith said Miller’s vehicle looked like an ordinary pickup truck but it had a towing apparatus that came out of the rear.

“It’s not easily recognizable of being a tow truck,” Smith said.

The investigation led police to Titan Auto Recycling on 390 West Sedgley Avenue.

Police then determined Miller sold at least seven vehicles to the auto recycling center, earning between $300 and $600 for each vehicle in exchange for their metal.

Investigators said Miller used his tow truck to steal the seven vehicles in locations throughout the city, including Northeast Philadelphia, North Philadelphia and Southwest Philadelphia.

Captain Smith explained what police normally see in vehicle thefts involving tow trucks.

“Generally, what they’re focusing in on are older model vehicles. Ones that they think they can take that doesn’t demand or warrant the owner’s immediate attention,” he said. “A lot of these vehicles, they’ve been parked for some time. There’s debris on the vehicles. They have flat tires. They’re waiting for repairs. Generally, these tow truck theft operators, they target older model vehicles.”

Investigators prepared an affidavit for Miller’s arrest on March 8 and Miller surrendered to police on March 12. He is charged with seven counts of auto theft, receiving stolen property and possession of an instrument of crime. He was released on $105,000 bail.

Officials said Miller has an extensive criminal record including an incident in January 2022 in which he allegedly used his tow truck to steal a vehicle in Chester City, Pennsylvania.

Police are also investigating if Miller used his tow truck to steal other vehicles.

“We think that Mr. Miller is going to be responsible for many, many more thefts than this,” Captain Smith said. “Thus far he’s only been charged with seven stolen autos.”

Police said Titan Auto is cooperating with the investigation.