Delaware

Man struck in fatal hit-and-run on Pulaski Highway near Newark, Del.

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Delaware State Police

A bicyclist is dead after a hit-and-run that occurred in Delaware on Pulaski Highway near Newark Monday afternoon.

Delaware State Police said on October 21, at approximately 5:21 p.m., a 40-year-old man was riding his bike westbound on the right shoulder of Pulaski Highway (Route 40), just east of Wellington Drive. At the same time, an unknown vehicle was traveling westbound on the right shoulder of Pulaski Highway and struck the bicyclist.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

His identity is being withheld until his family is notified.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The vehicle then fled the scene. Patrol troopers and the Delaware State Police Aviation Unit searched the area for the vehicle but could not locate it, according to the police.

Witnesses described the striking vehicle as a black SUV, but the exact make and model remain unknown at this time.

The westbound lanes of Pulaski Highway were closed for approximately four and a half hours while the crash was investigated and cleared from the roadway.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Decision 2024 24 mins ago

Seeing an issue with your mail-in ballot? We have some tips from election officials

Main Line 4 hours ago

GOP Jewish PAC's ad puts spotlight not only on Trump, Harris, but Main Line deli

The investigation is ongoing, and troopers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has dashcam footage to contact Corporal Grade One D. McKenna at (302) 365-8486. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime, or you have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461).

This is a developing story. It will be updated as information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Delaware
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us