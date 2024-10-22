Man struck in fatal hit-and-run on Pulaski Highway near Newark, Del.

A bicyclist is dead after a hit-and-run that occurred in Delaware on Pulaski Highway near Newark Monday afternoon.

Delaware State Police said on October 21, at approximately 5:21 p.m., a 40-year-old man was riding his bike westbound on the right shoulder of Pulaski Highway (Route 40), just east of Wellington Drive. At the same time, an unknown vehicle was traveling westbound on the right shoulder of Pulaski Highway and struck the bicyclist.

The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

His identity is being withheld until his family is notified.

The vehicle then fled the scene. Patrol troopers and the Delaware State Police Aviation Unit searched the area for the vehicle but could not locate it, according to the police.

Witnesses described the striking vehicle as a black SUV, but the exact make and model remain unknown at this time.

The westbound lanes of Pulaski Highway were closed for approximately four and a half hours while the crash was investigated and cleared from the roadway.

The investigation is ongoing, and troopers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has dashcam footage to contact Corporal Grade One D. McKenna at (302) 365-8486. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime, or you have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461).

This is a developing story. It will be updated as information becomes available.