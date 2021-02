A man was struck and killed by a SEPTA bus in Northeast Philadelphia Wednesday night.

The unidentified man, who was in his early 40’s, was on the 9900 block of Frankford Avenue at 7:38 p.m. when he was struck by a SEPTA route 66 bus. The victim was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:53 p.m.

Police have not yet revealed the man’s identity or additional details on the crash.