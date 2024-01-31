Man stabbed to death on porch of East Mount Airy home

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death on the porch of a home in the city's East Mount Airy neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 900 block of Sydney Street at about 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning to find a 53-year-old man -- who police have not yet provided identifying information on -- laying on the front porch of a home.

First responders discovered the man had been stabbed multiple times in his left arm and, at about 7:29 a.m., the victim was pronounced at the scene, police officials said.

Law enforcement officials said that there have been no arrests and no weapons have been recovered in this incident, however an investigation is ongoing.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.