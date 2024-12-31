Police in Philadelphia are investigating after, they said, a man was found stabbed to death in an apartment along Bustleton Avenue in Northeast Philly on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to an apartment complex along the 9600 block of Bustleton Avenue at about 4:01 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, after a man was found dead in a kitchen there.

He suffered about 15 to 20 stab wounds, officials said.

A medic, who had arrived before officers, pronounced the man at the scene at about 3:52 p.m., officials said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

No weapon was recovered from the scene and no arrests have yet been made, but officials said, an investigation is ongoing.

Police officials are asking anyone who may have information about this incident to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or provide tips anonymously through the PPD tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).