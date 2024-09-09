Montgomery County

Man sought in Montco machete attack

Police in Montgomery County are looking for 56-year-old Edward Gomery for his alleged involvement in a machete attack that left a man injured in Upper Merion Township on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Upper Merion Township are looking for help from the public in order to track down a 56-year-old man who, police claim, attacked another man with a machete last month.

According to police, officers are seeking Edward Gomery, 56, for his alleged involvement in a machete attack that happened at about 12:15 a.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, at a home along the 200 block of New Church Road in the Swedesburg section of Upper Merion Township.

Officials said, at that time, Gomery is alleged to have been involved in a brief altercation with another man when he picked up a machete from a table and began attacking the victim.

The man, officials said, suffered lacerations to his head and neck. He was hospitalized for "significant" injuries, but officials said, the man has since been treated and released.

The machete was discarded nearby after the incident and, officials said, it has been recovered by police.

Police are still trying to located Gomery who, officials said, is about five-foot, eleven-inches tall and weighs about 210 lbs.

He is known to frequent the Bridgeport and Norristown areas, police said.

Gomery has been charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and related offenses.

Anyone who may know Gomery's current whereabouts is asked to contact the US Marshals Tip Line at 1-866-865-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.

