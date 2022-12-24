Man Shot to Death During Berks County Home Invasion on Christmas Eve

A man was shot to death during a Christmas Eve morning home invasion in Berks County, Pennsylvania.

The deadly shooting took place during a robbery inside a Lorraine Road home before 7 a.m. Saturday, Reading police said.

"Through the investigation the male was shot during a reported home invasion robbery by a person inside the residence," police said in a news release.

Police didn't name any suspect but said there was no known risk to the public.

Investigators asked anyone with to call Reading police at 610 -655-6116 or Crime Alert Berks at 877-373-9913.

