Man shot multiple times, killed in North Philly, police say

A man is dead after being shot multiple times in North Philadelphia on Friday night, according to police.

The shooting happened on the 2900 block of Ridge Avenue just after 7 p.m., police said.

The man in his thirties was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead just after 7:30 p.m., officials said.

No arrests have been made yet and the investigation is ongoing.

Entering Friday, at least 383 people had been killed in Philadelphia so far in 2023, according to police data. That's down about 19% from the same time last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years on record since data began being tabulated 2007.