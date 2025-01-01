Man shot, killed in Southwest Philadelphia

A man died from his injuries after he was shot in Southwest Philadelphia late Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday on the 6000 block of Chester Avenue. A man in his early 40s was shot at least once and taken to the hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

Police have not yet revealed the man’s identity or information on any suspects.

There were 266 reported homicides in Philadelphia in 2024, the lowest amount in a decade, according to police data.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.