Philadelphia

Man shot, killed in Southwest Philadelphia

A man in his 40s was shot and killed on the 6000 block of Chester Avenue in Philadelphia, police said

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man died from his injuries after he was shot in Southwest Philadelphia late Tuesday night. 

The shooting occurred around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday on the 6000 block of Chester Avenue. A man in his early 40s was shot at least once and taken to the hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after midnight. 

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Police have not yet revealed the man’s identity or information on any suspects.

There were 266 reported homicides in Philadelphia in 2024, the lowest amount in a decade, according to police data. 

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us