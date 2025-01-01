A man was shot and killed by a security guard after lunging at him with a knife outside of a club in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood on New Year’s Eve, police said.

The incident occurred around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Police said a man in his early 50s who may have been going through an emotional crisis got into his car along School House Lane and drove off at a high rate of speed, striking a telephone pole. He then got out of the car and began walking while harassing people before he eventually made his way to a club along the 5500 block of Germantown Avenue, investigators said.

The man then approached a security guard outside of the club, pulled out a knife and lunged at him, investigators said. The guard pulled out a gun and opened fire, shooting the man at least once in the chest.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police have not yet revealed his identity.

Police are currently analyzing surveillance video that they say shows the man interacting with the security guard. Police said the guard is cooperating with the investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.