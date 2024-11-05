Philadelphia

Man on scooter dies after crashing into school bus, Philly police say

A 41-year-old man on a motorized scooter died after hitting a school bus in Philly, police said

By David Chang

A man who was riding a scooter died from his injuries after he struck a school bus in Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon.

Léelo en español aquí

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The 41-year-old man was riding a motorized scooter northbound on the sidewalk of North 2nd Street when it struck a traffic control device and then a Dodge Journey that was parked, police said. The scooter then struck a school bus that was stopped at the light and facing eastbound on Nedro Avenue.

Police responded to the scene where the man was pronounced dead at 1:35 p.m. Police have not yet revealed the man’s identity.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

No other injuries were reported. Police continue to investigate.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us