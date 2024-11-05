Man on scooter dies after crashing into school bus, Philly police say

A man who was riding a scooter died from his injuries after he struck a school bus in Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon.

Léelo en español aquí

The 41-year-old man was riding a motorized scooter northbound on the sidewalk of North 2nd Street when it struck a traffic control device and then a Dodge Journey that was parked, police said. The scooter then struck a school bus that was stopped at the light and facing eastbound on Nedro Avenue.

Police responded to the scene where the man was pronounced dead at 1:35 p.m. Police have not yet revealed the man’s identity.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

No other injuries were reported. Police continue to investigate.