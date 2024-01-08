Man killed in shooting in Philly's Frankford neighborhood

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was killed in an early morning shooting in the city's Frankford neighborhood on Monday.

According to police, officers responded to the 5000 block of Glenloch Street around 12:45 a.m., to find a man in the roadway after he had been shot several times.

Officials -- who provided no further information on the man's identity -- said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced by 2:40 a.m.

Law enforcement officials have not detailed a motive in this incident, nor have they said if anyone has yet been arrested in this incident.

However, an investigation, police said, is underway.