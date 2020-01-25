Ogontz

Man Killed in North Philadelphia Hit-and-Run

The impact left car parts strewn across the roadway

By NBC10 Staff

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A 37-year-old man is dead and police are looking for the driver who killed him in a North Philadelphia hit-and-run.

The crash happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday as the man walked near the intersection of Broad Street and Champlost Avenue in the Ogontz neighborhood, the Philadelphia Police Department said. The victim died at the scene.

The impact left car parts strewn across the roadway. Detectives said the vehicle is likely a newer-model, dark-colored sedan. It might also have front-end damage, including a broken windshield.

Accident investigators were searching the area for surveillance video that might have captured the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

