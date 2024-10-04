Lehigh County

Man killed in early morning shooting in South Whitehall Township

Police in South Whitehall Township are investigating after a 56-year-old man was killed at a property along Cambridge Circle on Friday morning

By Hayden Mitman

Police officials investigate after a man was killed in a shooting in South Whitehall Township in the early hours of Friday, Oct. 4, 2024.
NBC10

Law enforcement officials in Lehigh County are investigating after a man was shot and killed in an early morning incident in South Whitehall Township on Friday.

According to Lehigh County Coroner's Office, a 56-year-old man was killed after being shot multiple times at a location along the 3400 block of Cambridge Circle in South Whitehall Township at about 6:36 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024.

The victim, the coroner's office noted, was pronounced at the scene.

The coroner's office has ruled the death a homicide and said that the man's identification will not be made publicly available until the victim's family can be notified.

Police officials said, in a statement, that there is no risk to the public in this incident.

However, law enforcement officials have not said what led to the shooting or if any arrests were made in this incident.

Police have declined to provide further information at this time, though, in a statement, officials said they will provide further information "as soon as possible."

An investigation, officials said, is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Lehigh County
